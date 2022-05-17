Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

