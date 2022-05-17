ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “
Shares of NYSE:RERE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 5,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
About ATRenew (Get Rating)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
