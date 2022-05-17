ATRenew (RERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41.

ATRenew stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About ATRenew

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

