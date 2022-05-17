ATRenew (RERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41.
ATRenew stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About ATRenew (Get Rating)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
