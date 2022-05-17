AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,317 shares of company stock worth $225,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.