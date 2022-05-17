Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auckland International Airport (AUKNY)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.