Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider William Russell Acquires 20,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($29,339.25).
Shares of LON:AUGM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.45). 178,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,839. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.03.
