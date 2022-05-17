Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider William Russell Acquires 20,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($29,339.25).

Shares of LON:AUGM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.45). 178,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,839. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.03.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

About Augmentum Fintech (Get Rating)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.