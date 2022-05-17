Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$25,500.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

Shares of ORA traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The firm has a market cap of C$676.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.39 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.34.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

