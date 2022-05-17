Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 687 ($8.47).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 556.40 ($6.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 633.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

