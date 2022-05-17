Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTOGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 687 ($8.47).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 556.40 ($6.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 633.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.