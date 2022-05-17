AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Lowered to €25.00 at UBS Group

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($42.71) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AUTO1 Group from €12.50 ($13.02) to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTC:ATOGF remained flat at $$11.10 on Tuesday. AUTO1 Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

