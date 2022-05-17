Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

