Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.35.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
