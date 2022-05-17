Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $355.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $440.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $175.41 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

