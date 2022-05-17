Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
