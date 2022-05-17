Autohome (ATHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATHM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Autohome by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Autohome by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

