Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.83.
Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,004. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.