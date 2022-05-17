Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)
