Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

