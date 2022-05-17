AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Downgraded to Underperform at Barrington Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

