AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $25.70 per share for the quarter.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $112 EPS for the current fiscal year and $122 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,023.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,040.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,974.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 76.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

