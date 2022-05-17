AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

AZO stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,025.30. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,040.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,974.05. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

