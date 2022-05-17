Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

