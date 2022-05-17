AvePoint (AVPT) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AvePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AvePoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AvePoint
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
|AvePoint Competitors
|2869
|13712
|24865
|690
|2.55
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AvePoint and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AvePoint
|$191.91 million
|-$33.24 million
|-1.49
|AvePoint Competitors
|$1.74 billion
|$276.82 million
|-40,336.83
AvePoint’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
AvePoint has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s competitors have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares AvePoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AvePoint
|-20.43%
|-33.17%
|-14.88%
|AvePoint Competitors
|-32.43%
|-64.93%
|-7.56%
About AvePoint (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
