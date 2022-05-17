Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.61. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

