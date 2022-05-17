AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 879,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 679.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCEL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 2,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

