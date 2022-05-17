Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.
Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.13.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
