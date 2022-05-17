Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Aviva’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

