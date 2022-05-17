AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.32 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in AXT by 17.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.