AZEK (AZEK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/16/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

5/12/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $33.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $34.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00.

4/25/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/22/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

4/20/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00.

3/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

