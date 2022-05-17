AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

