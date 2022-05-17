Azmi Nabulsi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PHAT opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
