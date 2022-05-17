Azmi Nabulsi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PHAT opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

