AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

