B. Riley Cuts Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $94.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40. Azenta has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $124.79.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
