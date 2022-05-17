B. Riley Cuts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $34.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 167.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $539.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.