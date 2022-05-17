B. Riley Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $55.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30.
In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
