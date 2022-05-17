B. Riley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $17.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

