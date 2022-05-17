B. Riley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.