B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $7.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.
Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.