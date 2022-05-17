B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $7.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 167,584 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.