B. Riley Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

URBN opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

