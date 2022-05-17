BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 1,027,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.