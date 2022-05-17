BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 1,027,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESF)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.