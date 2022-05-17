Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday.

BALL opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

