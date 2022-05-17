Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday.

BALL opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

