Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.59 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.