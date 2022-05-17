BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 7,071 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

