Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.42) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BBVA stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

