Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

SAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

