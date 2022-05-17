Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.
BCV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.