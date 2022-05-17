Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

BCV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.