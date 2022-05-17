Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post $133.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.47 million and the highest is $134.20 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $120.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $552.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.34 million to $554.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $637.87 million, with estimates ranging from $627.07 million to $648.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

