Bank of America Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Neutral

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.