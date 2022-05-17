Bank of America Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 36,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,940. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after buying an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

