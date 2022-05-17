Bank of America Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $150.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,777,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

