Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.35.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO traded up C$2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$134.87. 574,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,466. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$120.94 and a one year high of C$154.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.35.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.