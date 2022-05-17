Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

