Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BZUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baozun from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Baozun by 103.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 87.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.