Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €64.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($76.63).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.72 ($0.75) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.46 ($66.10). 469,925 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

