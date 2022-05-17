Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.07 ($2.08).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120.82 ($1.49). 71,736,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,606,266. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.79.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.